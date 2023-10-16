"We're going all the way this year"; Bucks fans optimistic after Giannis and Dame debut

MILWAUKEE — Even on a Sunday night, Bucks Fans turned out at their favorite spots to watch the debut of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard both started Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. With a final score of 108-97, this game was the first time fans got to see the duo in action together.

At Third Street Market Hall, bartender Nigel Flemming showed up to work in spirit, rocking his green and white #34 jersey.

“All across Milwaukee people got the jerseys on. You probably can’t go five feet without seeing a Bucks jerseys.”

Down the street in Deer District, more fans spent the night at Mecca to watch the game on the big screen.

“It’s the first game where Giannis and Dame are coming together. We’re seeing the chemistry and comradery develop,” Bobby Thomas, a fan, explained.

“For us, going for the second title, we need that extra star, that extra consistent scorer to come in,” Thomas added, talking about Dame.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard sat out the team's first two preseason games.

Fans said after seeing the chemistry Sunday night, they’re confident going into the rest of the season.

“Giannis is pretty unselfish and just wants to win. I feel like Dame is at that point where he wants to win too,” Flemming smiled.

The Bucks have two more preseason games. They play the Oklahoma City Thunder October 17 before coming back home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies October 20.

