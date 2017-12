All of Milwaukee knows Giannis Antetokounmpo is a star.

But the nation will now bear witness to his greatness after he absolutely posterized Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook Friday night.

Giannis POSTERIZES Westbrook FOR THE WIN!! pic.twitter.com/lzFKsc3c7b — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2017

Antetokounmpo’s dunk gave the Bucks the 97-95 win over the Thunder Friday in OKC.

The Greek Freak finished with 23 points, 12 boards and six assists.