Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo try bratwurst for the first time ever

Today's Talker includes an NBA MVP, as well as an MVP of Wisconsin cuisine.
In Today's Talker: Giannis Antetokounmpo has lived in Wisconsin for more than a decade now, but never tried a brat until this weekend! Watch his reaction:
Posted at 6:55 AM, Oct 02, 2023
The video, posted to Giannis' Instagram, shows him grabbing a bratwurst and putting ketchup on it - apparently in the middle of a photoshoot.

As he's dressing his meal, Giannis also says that when he's in Greece, he tells people he's from Milwaukee, Wisconsin - and that he "loves America."

We just can't believe it took Giannis this long to experience one of Wisconsin's finest food traditions!

