Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo try bratwurst for the first time ever

In Today's Talker - Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a break from working to enjoy a Wisconsin staple for the very first time.

The video, posted to Giannis' Instagram, shows him grabbing a bratwurst and putting ketchup on it - apparently in the middle of a photoshoot.

As he's dressing his meal, Giannis also says that when he's in Greece, he tells people he's from Milwaukee, Wisconsin - and that he "loves America."

We just can't believe it took Giannis this long to experience one of Wisconsin's finest food traditions!

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

