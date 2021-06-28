Watch
Two-time MVP gladly cedes lead role in playoffs to Middleton: AP

Brynn Anderson/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts to a play during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Khris Middleton
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 19:56:58-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP. Even so, he’ll gladly cede the closer’s role to Khris Middleton.

Thanks to Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks are now up 2-1 on the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals. He scored 20 of his NBA playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, rallying the Bucks to a 113-102 victory.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's best player is hurting. Trae Young twisted his right ankle when he stepped on a referee’s foot along the sideline. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise and listed as questionable for Game 4.

