'Two Great Cities. Two Great Teams': Bucks fans salute both Bucks and Suns with Phoenix billboards

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Bucks fans are saluting both the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns with digital billboards in Phoenix that read, "Two Great Cities. Two Great Teams. Respect To The Suns and Their Fans!"

The digital billboards will be in rotation starting Thursday across the Phoenix area, Bucks fans Chris Haworth and Jeff Sherman said in a statement.

"Phoenix and Milwaukee competed at a high level during the NBA Finals. As longtime Bucks season ticket holders, we have nothing but respect and love for the Suns fans...and if it wasn’t our Bucks in the Finals against them, as NBA fans we would have been cheering for the Suns,” said Haworth.

The Bucks clinched the NBA Finals 4-2 after a 105-98 victory Tuesday night.

"Respect builds communities, and we wanted to share our respect with the fans in Phoenix in a big way. It was a tough, hard-fought series and the Suns battled every step of the way. Along the way, our two cities got to know one another and learn from one another. As fans, we had to share this love…and would have in victory or defeat. See you again next year, Phoenix,” said Jeff Sherman, an entrepreneur in Milwaukee who has owned media and marketing firms and currently is involved in several start-ups and his own consulting business in Milwaukee.

Haworth and Sherman describe themselves as Bucks season ticket holders and civic champions. Haworth is the vice president of Wilkins Media, and Sherman is an entrepreneur who has owned media and marketing firms.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip