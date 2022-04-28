TMJ4 viewers share their experiences with Giannis around Milwaukee [PHOTOS]

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks, along with MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are headed to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a series win against the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis and the Bucks will head to Boston to take on the Celtics for the first two games, then will return home to Milwaukee for games three and four.

To add to the excitement, we asked our viewers if they have ever run into the MVP around Milwaukee during his time here. Many people responded saying they had, and even shared photos.

Our Facebook post got more than 100 comments, many with photos. Here are some of our favorites.

This photo is from Joe Kuffel who said Giannis correctly guessed how tall he is. (Joe is 6'8").

Joe Kuffel via Facebook Joe Kuffel and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kate Sharkey missed out on an opportunity to meet Giannis. She shared this photo of her son and sister who ran into the MVP at the park, while she was in labor!

Kate Sharkey via Facebook Giannis with some fans at a playground.

Louie Xiongg ran into Giannis his rookie year at Dave and Busters. Xiongg said he told Giannis he was going to be a superstar.

Louie Xiongg Louie Xiongg and Giannis at Dave and Busters.

Giannis must be a Kopps fan because that's where Francesca Mendoza ran into him! She got a picture of Giannis with her son.

Francesca Mendoza via Facebook Giannis and a fan at Kopps.

Giannis doesn't always travel alone. Some fans have ran into him while he was with his siblings.

Temeeka Mitchell shared this photo of her son Alex, with Giannis and Alex Antetokounmpo.

Temeeka Mitchell Temeeka Mitchell's son Alex with Giannis and Alex Antetokounmpo.

Brandon Radke shared this photo. He said it was taken at Mayfair Mall the day after Giannis was drafted!

Brandon Radke via Facebook Brandon Radke with Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo at Mayfair Mall.

You can check out all the other photos people shared with us below or on our Facebook page.

