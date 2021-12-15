Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo placed in NBA’s health and safety protocols, out for Wednesday’s game

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will be out for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, according to reports.

Giannis will not play tomorrow night #Bucks https://t.co/OGd84Otebx — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) December 15, 2021

Reports also state that Bucks guard Wes Matthews has entered into the league's protocols.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Wes Matthews has entered into the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

According to the NBA, the Pacers (12-`17) will make its first visit to Milwaukee to take on the defending NBA champions (18-11).

The NBA also reports that the Bucks will likely be without forward Khris Middleton after he hyperextended his knee in Monday's loss in Boston.

Antetokounmpo is currently avverage 27 points, 11.6 boards, 5.8 assists, and 1.6 blocks, according to the NBA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip