Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo placed in NBA’s health and safety protocols, out for Wednesday’s game

Jacob Kupferman/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Posted at 6:48 PM, Dec 14, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will be out for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, according to reports.

Reports also state that Bucks guard Wes Matthews has entered into the league's protocols.

According to the NBA, the Pacers (12-`17) will make its first visit to Milwaukee to take on the defending NBA champions (18-11).

The NBA also reports that the Bucks will likely be without forward Khris Middleton after he hyperextended his knee in Monday's loss in Boston.

Antetokounmpo is currently avverage 27 points, 11.6 boards, 5.8 assists, and 1.6 blocks, according to the NBA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

