Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared, could play Christmas against Boston Celtics

Matt Slocum/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 24, 2021
MILWAUUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and might play Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP will be on the court Friday for a workout, officials report. He is yet to make a decision if he will play Saturday's game.

Antetokounmpo has missed the Bucks' past five games.

The NBA champ was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Dec. 14.

According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season

