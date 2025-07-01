Report: Bucks waiving Damian Lillard, acquiring Myles Turner in major roster shakeup

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract to acquire center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Just in: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to acquire Myles Turner, sources tell ESPN. Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon. pic.twitter.com/eg1D1TMFM6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025

According to the report, Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks, including a player option for the fourth year in 2028-29, and a full 15% trade kicker, sources told ESPN.

Turner, 28, has spent all ten seasons of his NBA career with the Pacers. He received votes for Rookie of the Year in the 2015 season, and received votes for Defensive Player of the Year in the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

His career averages are 14.1 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

In two seasons with Milwaukee, Lillard appeared in 131 games, averaging 24.6 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. He was named an All-Star in both of his seasons with the Bucks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

