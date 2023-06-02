Report: Adrian Griffin, new Bucks coach, signs roughly $4 million multiyear deal

MILWAUKEE — The new Milwaukee Bucks coach, Adrian Griffin, has signed a roughly $4 million multiyear deal and already began his coaching duties, according to a report from The Athletic.

The former Toronto Raptors assistant coach will be the Bucks' 17th head coach. The team has not yet made the hire official, but The Athletic reports Griffin has been with the team this week in meetings and draft workouts.

The reportalso says Griffin and the Bucks are working towards getting veteran assistants for the coaching staff. Potential candidates include James Borrego, the former Charlotte Hornets coach, as well as Terry Stotts, the ex-Portland Trail Blazers coach.



The hire comes after the Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons with the team. It also comes after the Bucks, the East's top-seed, suffered a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks were the sixth 1-seed in NBA history to lose to an 8-seed.

Griffin was the assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors. He played for Seton Hall University. He was hired in 2018 under first-year Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse.

