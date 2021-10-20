Relive the Bucks season opening win and ring ceremony [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, second from left, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo show off their championship rings before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Jevon Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez looks at his championship ring before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks at his championship ring before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo looks at his championship ring before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for a shot next to Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin is fouled driving between Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen and George Hill during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts after getting his championship ring before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Jordan Nwora during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets' Patty Mills tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next