Pat Connaughton renovates court, talks Bucks playoff disappointment

MILWAUKEE — And with that ribbon cutting, the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center received a new court, courtesy of the Pat Connaughton Foundation.

Did the Bucks fan favorite ever dream of his name on a court?

"Funny enough no," Connaughton says. "But as a kid, obviously I dreamed of playing in the NBA. I dreamed of getting drafted in baseball. I dreamed of being in the dunk contest. I dreamed of being an NBA champion. And as I was able to kind of check some of those off over time, I wanted to give back to the people and places that helped make me who I am, because I wouldn't be where I am today without them."

At first, Pat didn't want his name on the court, but others helped him see the end game.

"So if anything, it's more about kids being able to see that somebody who plays in the NBA, plays for the Bucks is taking the time to pour back into this community," Connaughton says. "And I think it really kind of inspires them."

Connaughton shared with us that he has a special link with new Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin.

"Back when I was getting drafted, going through draft workouts," Connaughton says. "He was the assistant coach in Orlando. And I went up to him and said hey I was a big fan of you on the Celtics. Just the things he did. The intangibles. He made winning plays. And that's what I'm all about, right? The hustle, the energy, the defense. The things like that. I was about to mention it to him when he got the job, when I talked to him on the phone. And he remembered it before I could even get it out, which is pretty cool."

Connaughton looks to be in tremendous shape, fueled by the Bucks' early playoff exit.

"It left a tough taste in my mouth," Connaughton says. "So at the end of the year, I didn't watch much of the playoffs, with the idea that I was trying to work on my game, right? Try to find ways to get better. And for me? It starts in the gym. It starts making sure I get my body right. It starts making sure I'm able to sustain and maintain the level of athleticism, strength, conditioning, cardio, jumping ability throughout an 82-game season and then well into the playoffs. We got a longer offseason than we'd ever like, so I'm going to take advantage of it."

This is the fifth court that the Pat Connaughton Foundation has renovated, and the fourth in Milwaukee.

