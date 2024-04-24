Oshkosh native, Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton says brother was called racial slur at Fiserv Forum

After game one of the playoffs series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Halburton said his brother was called a racial slur while at Fiserv Forum to watch him play.

Haliburton is a Pacers player and Oshkosh native.

"My little brother here in the stands the other day was, you know, called the N-word," Haliburton said after game two on Tuesday night. "It was important for us as a family to just address that and it was important for us to talk about it because that didn't sit right with anybody."

A beat reporter who covers the Pacers for the Indianapolis Star received a statement from a Bucks spokesperson who said:

"During Sunday's game, a few guests were not seated in their correct seats. The guest services representative asked the group to move one section over to their correct seats. Then one of the individuals in the group claimed to the representative that a person sitting in front of him had used a derogatory term toward him. The accused person denied the accusation. The group moved to their correct seats and no further incident was reported."

That spokesperson also said the team takes the fan environment very seriously and that they are committed to providing a safe and secure experience.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip