Night market coming to Fiserv Forum plaza this summer

MILWAUKEE — A night market is coming to the Fiserv Forum plaza this summer and early fall.

The market is the newest weekly event to come to the plaza, and will be held on eight dates through July, August and September.

The Milwaukee Bucks say the market will emphasize supporting "minority-owned businesses, supplying the community with healthy, locally-produced food, and supporting and developing small food businesses is coming to the plaza at Fiserv Forum this summer."

The market will take place on Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. on the following dates:

July 28

August 4

August 11

August 25

September 1

September 8

September 15

September 25 (Saturday)

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is presenting the market, while Arthur Ircink, creator of the Emmy Award winning PBS show Wisconsin Foodie, will produce the event.

The Bucks say there is still limited availability for vendors to sign up by contacting Arthur Ircink at arthur.ircink@gmail.com.

