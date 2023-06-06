New Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin ready for title expectations

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks now have the type of team where every year the goal is a championship. It's almost an expectation, and TMJ4 Sports Anchor Lance Allan asked Adrian Griffin about it.

"I've always been an active learner," new Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin says. "And then just being under all the coaches, and being in the NBA for so long. I've prepared for this day. Obviously sliding over that one seat is going to be a big difference. And I've already kind of experienced that in the first week. But again, it's going to take a village. You know, I'm surrounding myself with great people. I'm smart enough to know I don't have all the answers. But someone within that room will."

"I think he'll do just fine," Bucks Guard Grayson Allen says. "I don't think he needs a lot of help from me. I think we have a lot of guys on the team who are very coachable, who are very open. And hopefully we'll make his job easy by doing that. So for me, it's just letting him know I'm all ears and open to be coached."

"Jimmy Butler, he had shouted out like Coach Adrian about his, you know, just his confidence," Bucks Forward Marjon Beauchamp says. "And how he played a big role in that. And you know, that's, I feel like that's where I'm at. You know, in my rookie year? I had a pretty good year. And my second year, you know I'm hungry to just become the player I know I can become. I'm excited to work with him."

And Griffin says this is truly a dream come true. Also saying he got sentimental knowing that his coaching career started under then-head coach Scott Skiles with the Bucks in 2008, 15 years ago.

