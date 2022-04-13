Watch
NBA releases first-round playoff schedule for Bucks vs Bulls

James Groh
Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 13, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Round one of the NBA Playoffs kick off this weekend, and the Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bulls.

On Wednesday, the NBA released the official first-round schedule for all eight matchups. The Bucks begin the round one series on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

After Sunday's game, the Bucks will have a couple of days to rest before game two at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Following game two, the Bucks will head to Chicago for a Friday matchup at the United Center. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Game four will also happen at the United Center on Sunday, April 24 at noon.

Should a game five be necessary, it will happen in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 27 with a tipoff time-released later.

Game six would happen in Chicago on Friday, April 29, and game seven would be back in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 1.

