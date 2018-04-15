NBA 2k18 sides with Bucks, experts disagree

NBA 2K18 predicts the Bucks will beat the Celtics in 6 games.

"Upset Alert: @Bucks over Celtics in 6. Bucks have the best player and the Celtics can’t overcome the injuries to their stars."



- @Ronnie2K pic.twitter.com/DlIFmhFyEP — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) April 13, 2018

However, a majority of NBA experts disagree.

In ESPN's panel of 22, only 5 writers sided with Milwaukee.

The panel of writers at CBS was even more harsh. All six voted in favor of the Celtics. Though all of them said the series would go at least six games.

However, NBA2K has been spot on so far.

They predicted the Raptors to move past the Wizards in five games. They won last night.

They predicted to 76ers to blow out the Heat. They won 130-103.

They predicted to Warriors to breeze by the Spurs. They won 113-92.

And the predicted a tightly contested, 7-game series from the Pelicans and Trail Blazers. Last night, the Pelicans squeaked by the Blazers for a 97-95 win.

In the Bucks series, most of the CBS writers said the Celtics, though injury ravaged after losing Kyrie Irving and Gordan Hayward, would be able to overcome a defensively sloppy Bucks team who leans on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Trying to slow him must be a team effort, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

"We'll have to guard him with everybody on our team," he said. "It's not on one person to guard Giannis. We have to throw a lot of different bodies at him."

The writers at CBS agreed with Stevens, Giannis will be hard to stop. But they also see it as Milwaukee's biggest downfall. The only threat is Giannis.

"The Celtics are hobbled and without Kyrie Irving, yes, but the Bucks don't have anything that scares anyone beyond Giannis Antetouknmpo," CBS' Brad Botkin said.

CBS' Colin Ward-Henninger added, "On paper, an injured Celtics team should have problems with a young, athletic Bucks team, but it's pretty clear that something's just not right in Milwaukee."

Bucks fans will have to hope their completely healthy roster can start to click now that the bright lights of the playoffs are on them.

"Right now, (the) playoffs is not about stats. It's all about winning," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "It's going to be a long road. We're going to try to go to the end."