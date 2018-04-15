NBA 2k18 sides with Bucks, experts disagree

The panel of writers at CBS was even more harsh. All six voted in favor of the Celtics. Though all of them said the series would go at least six games.
However, NBA2K has been spot on so far.
They predicted the Raptors to move past the Wizards in five games. They won last night.
They predicted to 76ers to blow out the Heat. They won 130-103.
They predicted to Warriors to breeze by the Spurs. They won 113-92.
And the predicted a tightly contested, 7-game series from the Pelicans and Trail Blazers. Last night, the Pelicans squeaked by the Blazers for a 97-95 win.
In the Bucks series, most of the CBS writers said the Celtics, though injury ravaged after losing Kyrie Irving and Gordan Hayward, would be able to overcome a defensively sloppy Bucks team who leans on Giannis Antetokounmpo.