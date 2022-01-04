More than 1,300 fake championship rings seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CINCINNATI, Ohio — During the past three months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized more than 1,300 counterfeit championship rings and trophies, including Milwaukee Bucks rings.

Fifty-six shipments of the fake rings were confiscated from October to December, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Had they been sold at retail price, the shipments would have been worth $982,263. CBP says the rings originated from China.

“Part of CBP’s mission is to protect American consumers from purchasing these counterfeit products,” said Director of Field Operations-Chicago LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke. “This seizure illustrates our commitment to stopping counterfeit products from China and protecting our nation’s economy and consumers from those intent on defrauding businesses and consumers alike.”

According to CBP, officers were able to identify the fake items because they lacked detail and quality. Championship rings included those from the Boston Red Sox World Series, LA Dodgers, Milwaukee Bucks, University of Kentucky Championship and NASCAR Championship.

“Purchasing counterfeit sports memorabilia defunds our sports organizations,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “The money profited from selling fake merchandise such as championship rings, is used to damage the United States economy and fund criminal enterprises. I am proud of the officers in Cincinnati, they work hard to protect our domestic businesses and stop illegal shipments.”

CPB recommends consumers take the following steps to protect themselves from counterfeit goods:



Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.



