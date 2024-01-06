Milwaukee takes on Houston after Antetokounmpo's 44-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (25-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Houston Rockets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Bucks' 125-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets are 14-6 in home games. Houston is ninth in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 2.6.

The Bucks are 9-7 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 8.8.

The Rockets score 112.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Rockets allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 128-119 on Dec. 18. Damian Lillard scored 39 points to help lead the Bucks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 21.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.3 points and 8.9 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.0 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Lillard is averaging 25.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 126.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Dillon Brooks: out (oblique).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip