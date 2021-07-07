Milwaukee hotels selling out for all home games of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — A lot of preparations are underway for the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals games in Milwaukee. Hotel rooms and event venues are booking fast.

Visitors and locals alike are looking to be as close to the action as possible for Game 3 this Sunday and Game 4 next Wednesday. For proof of that, just check with any Milwaukee hotel.

Bucks fans, Suns fans and international media looking last-minute to stay overnight this weekend for Game 3 in Milwaukee are hearing a lot of this:

“We are already sold out,” said Greta McCue, the Director of Sales for Aloft Milwaukee Downtown.

“We are sold out, but may have some cancellations here and there,” said Michael Dietrich, the General Manager of Kinn Guesthouse.

That includes everything from big, name-brand hotels to smaller, independent ones like Kinn Guesthouse in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

“We currently have guests who have tickets for the upcoming home game, and they’re from San Francisco,” Dietrich said. “They also have some family in Milwaukee. Honestly, it seems like this Kinnickinnic Avenue corridor will have to get repaved from all the directions we’re giving to people, heading north to the Deer District.”

Kinn operates with a pretty small staff, but larger operations, like Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, the closest hotel option to Fiserv Forum, have had to adjust due to the nationwide worker shortage.

“We have all of our staff on board,” McCue said. “It’s all hands on deck. It's making sure we have plenty of clean towels and clean sheets. Making sure our bar is ready to go with extra beer, and expanding hours wherever we can.”

Most hotels, like Kinn and Hotel Metro on Mason Street, are already sold out for Game 4 Wednesday too. Aloft has a few options left.

“We have a handful of rooms left for Wednesday, but less than 20,” McCue said. “Following that, we're already preparing for the potential of Game 6 if we were to get to that point, and we'll be ready for that too. There are people already booking rooms, thinking there's a chance it could happen.”

Game 6 would be Tuesday, July 20 in Milwaukee. We found a few downtown hotels with a limited amount of rooms still available that night. You'll pay a higher price though.

