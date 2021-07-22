Milwaukee food vendors benefit from Bucks championship run and parade

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks business boom isn't over yet, after thousands of people celebrated downtown on Thursday for the championship parade and celebration.

Edward Robinson was working a brat and hot dog stand on Water Street during the parade. He's been working the stand for 13 summers, but last summer was the most difficult. But this summer, he's been selling food during nearly every playoff game, and the steady stream of customers has certainly been welcome.

"We made it through. It let us know that after the pandemic, nothing stops. We're still going," Robinson said.

And although he was working, as a Milwaukee native he was also celebrating the historic win by the Bucks.

"They said our city was this, they said our city was that. I think we did it real good the other night, we came together. And that's why I believe we got the victory - because we came together," he said.

Several food trucks at the intersection of Water and Knapp have also benefited from the Bucks championship. Fully Loaded Gourmet Fries was one of the trucks parked there for the parade on Thursday, and owner Eric Blue said he feels like the business around the playoffs has been a blessing.

"It's done a lot. It's definitely injected a lot of money into the community. Definitely injected a lot of money into these food trucks down here, everybody pretty much in the area. It's a residual effect. Like they said, all eyes are on Milwaukee because of Giannis, so it's just up to us now to execute," Blue said.

