Milwaukee Bucks want you to perform during games for 2023-24 season; here's how to apply

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks want you to perform during games. According to a statement on Wednesday, the team launched "Milwaukee's talent search" to find local talent to perform at Bucks games during the 2023-24 season.

Individuals and groups can submit a video of them performing. Candidates have to apply through this website to be considered.

"Special talents in all genres of entertainment are welcome to audition," according to the team.

Read the full announcement below:

To submit a performance, visit bucks.com/mts [nba.com].



