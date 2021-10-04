Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Milwaukee Bucks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for all fans within 15 feet of court

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, The Fiserv Forum is seen in Milwaukee. Election officials said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, that they scrapped their plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin. Milwaukee's election commission had planned to use Fiserv Forum and Miller Park between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1 as sites where people could have voted early in-person or returned absentee ballots they received by mail. The commission developed the plan in an effort to provide safe voting sites during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)
fiserv forum
Posted at 11:10 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 12:10:38-04

MILWAUKEE — All fans sitting within 15 feet of the court at Fiserv Forum will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday.

The policy is "in accordance with an NBA league-wide mandate," the team said in a news release.

Locations within 15 feet of the court include all courtside seats located in rows AAA, BBB, CCC, and DDD. Fans in these seats will also be required to wear a face mask.

Fans can show their vaccine card, or a photo of their card's front and back sides, to prove they are vaccinated. For test results, an electronic copy or a paper copy of the result will be accepted.

"While COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests and face masks are not required for fans sitting beyond the four rows of courtside seats, the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, in adherence with the Milwaukee Health Department, strongly advise everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors with people outside of their household," the news release says.

The Bucks' first preseason game at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for Sunday, October 10.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku