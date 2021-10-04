Milwaukee Bucks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for all fans within 15 feet of court

MILWAUKEE — All fans sitting within 15 feet of the court at Fiserv Forum will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday.

The policy is "in accordance with an NBA league-wide mandate," the team said in a news release.

Locations within 15 feet of the court include all courtside seats located in rows AAA, BBB, CCC, and DDD. Fans in these seats will also be required to wear a face mask.

Fans can show their vaccine card, or a photo of their card's front and back sides, to prove they are vaccinated. For test results, an electronic copy or a paper copy of the result will be accepted.

"While COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests and face masks are not required for fans sitting beyond the four rows of courtside seats, the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, in adherence with the Milwaukee Health Department, strongly advise everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors with people outside of their household," the news release says.

The Bucks' first preseason game at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for Sunday, October 10.

