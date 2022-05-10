Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Milwaukee Bucks to play 2 preseason games in Abu Dhabi

Celtics Bucks Basketball
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton and Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate after Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 103-101 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 09:58:56-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that the team will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The games are scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 10 against the Atlanta Hawks at Etihad Arena as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

These games are the first of the league's games to be held in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf.

The games will be the second time in three years the Bucks will play a game outside of the United States and Canada, according to a statement from the Bucks.

In 2020, the Bucks participated in the NBA’s first regular season game in Paris, in which they defeated the Charlotte Hornets at AccorHotels Arena on Jan. 24.

The Bucks' full preseason schedule will be announced in the future, the team said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Top coaching candidates skeptical of Bucks job

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks-Celtics viewing guide, dates/times