Milwaukee Bucks to host national anthem auditions at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 5

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting auditions for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Bucks home games for the upcoming season.

Auditions will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It will be split into three different time slots: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates will register at the audition and will audition in the order that they arrive. Performers will only audition during one session.

According to the Bucks, the auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages. Those who are under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian. In order to be considered, you must perform the entire national anthem. The Bucks say the Canadian national anthem can also be performed.

