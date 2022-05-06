Milwaukee Bucks to hold summer basketball camps for kids

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to host their annual summer basketball camp series for kids.

The camps begin on June 6 and run through August 25. The Bucks will offer a mix of half and full-day programs all throughout Wisconsin.

Half-day camps will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and full day camps will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to the Bucks, the summer camps provide a fun and team-oriented environment for kids ages seven to 14 and include instruction on ball handling, passing, shooting, and defensive and offensive concepts.

Kids will be able to take part in five-on-five scrimmages.

"The programs are designed to teach children of all skill levels the fundamentals of basketball in an engaging, motivating, and positive experience," the Bucks said in a press release.

Click here for more information and to register for one of the camps.

The Bucks said they are also looking for summer camp coaches. IF you're interested, you can email camps@bucks.com for more information.

Dates



Type Location June 6-10 Half Day Brookfield Christian School June 13-17 Full Day Just A Game Fieldhouse -Wisconsin Dells June 13-17 Full Day Nicolet High School June 13-17 Half Day Nicolet High School June 20-24 Full Day OAW Indoor Sports Complex -New Berlin June 20-24 Full Day Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch – Weston June 27-30 (4 Day) Half Day New Berlin West HS June 27 – July 1 Half Day YMCA at Pabst Farms July 4-8 Full Day Badger Ridge Middle School - Verona July 4-8 Half Day Badger Ridge Middle School – Verona July 4-8 Full Day Center Court Sports Complex - Waukesha July 11-15 Full Day Oak Creek High School July 11-15 Full Day OAW Indoor Sports Complex – New Berlin July 18-22 Full Day Brookfield Academy July 18-22 Half Day Notre Dame Academy – Green Bay July 25-29 Full Day Community First Champion Center - Appleton July 25-29 Half Day Community First Champion Center – Appleton July 25-29 Full Day Hales Corners Lutheran School July 25-29 Full Day Milwaukee Lutheran High School Aug 1-4 (4 DAY) Full Day Greendale High School Aug 1-5 Half Day Waunakee Intermediate School Aug 8-12 Full Day Community First Champion Center – Appleton Aug 8-12 Half Day Community First Champion Center – Appleton Aug 8-12 Full Day North Middle School – Menomonee Falls Aug 8-12 Full Day Schuetze Gym – Waukesha Aug 15-19 Half Day Oshkosh YMCA Aug 22-25 (4 DAY) Half Day Homestead High School

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip