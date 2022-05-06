Watch
Milwaukee Bucks to hold summer basketball camps for kids

Posted at 10:20 AM, May 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to host their annual summer basketball camp series for kids.

The camps begin on June 6 and run through August 25. The Bucks will offer a mix of half and full-day programs all throughout Wisconsin.

Half-day camps will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and full day camps will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to the Bucks, the summer camps provide a fun and team-oriented environment for kids ages seven to 14 and include instruction on ball handling, passing, shooting, and defensive and offensive concepts.

Kids will be able to take part in five-on-five scrimmages.

"The programs are designed to teach children of all skill levels the fundamentals of basketball in an engaging, motivating, and positive experience," the Bucks said in a press release.

Click here for more information and to register for one of the camps.

The Bucks said they are also looking for summer camp coaches. IF you're interested, you can email camps@bucks.com for more information.

Dates

TypeLocation
June 6-10Half DayBrookfield Christian School
June 13-17Full DayJust A Game Fieldhouse -Wisconsin Dells
June 13-17Full DayNicolet High School
June 13-17Half DayNicolet High School
June 20-24Full DayOAW Indoor Sports Complex -New Berlin
June 20-24Full DayWoodson YMCA Aspirus Branch – Weston
June 27-30 (4 Day)Half DayNew Berlin West HS
June 27 – July 1Half DayYMCA at Pabst Farms
July 4-8Full DayBadger Ridge Middle School - Verona
July 4-8Half DayBadger Ridge Middle School – Verona
July 4-8Full DayCenter Court Sports Complex - Waukesha
July 11-15Full DayOak Creek High School
July 11-15Full DayOAW Indoor Sports Complex – New Berlin
July 18-22Full DayBrookfield Academy
July 18-22Half DayNotre Dame Academy – Green Bay
July 25-29Full DayCommunity First Champion Center - Appleton
July 25-29Half DayCommunity First Champion Center – Appleton
July 25-29Full DayHales Corners Lutheran School
July 25-29Full DayMilwaukee Lutheran High School
Aug 1-4 (4 DAY)Full DayGreendale High School
Aug 1-5Half DayWaunakee Intermediate School
Aug 8-12Full DayCommunity First Champion Center – Appleton
Aug 8-12Half DayCommunity First Champion Center – Appleton
Aug 8-12Full DayNorth Middle School – Menomonee Falls
Aug 8-12Full DaySchuetze Gym – Waukesha
Aug 15-19Half DayOshkosh YMCA
Aug 22-25 (4 DAY)Half DayHomestead High School

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

