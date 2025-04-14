Milwaukee Bucks to face Indianapolis Pacers in first round of NBA Playoffs: How to watch

MILWAUKEE — The fifth-seeded Bucks have drawn the fourth-seed Indianapolis Pacers in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, and Game 1 tips off this Saturday.

The Bucks will travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a 12:00 p.m. game on Saturday, April 19. The game will air on ESPN.

Watch: 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban previews Bucks-Pacers playoffs series:

The schedule for the remaining games in the series have not yet been announced.

Games 1 and 2 will be played in Indianapolis, then Games 3 and 4 will be at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. From there on out, Games 5, 6, and 7, if necessary, will alternate between Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

The first-round playoff series is a rematch from the first round of the 2024 Playoffs, in which the three-seed Bucks were upset by the six-seed Pacers. In that series, Indianapolis took Game 2 in Milwaukee, then won all three of their home games to advance to the next round.

The Bucks have not made it out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2021-2022 season, where they beat the Bulls in five games but then fell to the Boston Celtics in seven.

