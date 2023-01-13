Milwaukee Bucks to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day during Indiana Pacers game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day when they host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Monday.

The game, presented by We Energies, will honor Dr. King's legacy and the National Day of Service.

The Bucks will host a nonprofit fair during the game on the upper concourse of Fiserv Forum. There will be numerous local nonprofit organizations outside of Section 228. Some of the nonprofits that will attend include 100 Black Men of Milwaukee, African American Breastfeeding Network, Groundwork Milwaukee, Public Allies Wisconsin, Safe & Sound, and WestCare Wisconsin. They will share their mission and have information on future volunteer opportunities.

A video spotlight on Dr. William Finlayson will be played during the game. Dr. Finlayson, 98, attended Morehouse College with Dr. King. The Bucks say he was instrumental in bringing Dr. King to Milwaukee during the civil rights movement.

At halftime, 18 winners of We Energies' annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest will be recognized. Milwaukee Public Schools students in grades kindergarten to 12th grade were asked to write a speech on the theme of "working toward a world of peace."

Below are the winners:

Kindergarten through second grade: 1st place: Ashe Henry, Lowell Elementary School 2nd place: Rosalie Pakalske-Buchanan, Craig Montessori School 3rd place: Ariah Shanklin, Forest Home Avenue School

Third and fourth grade: 1st place: Priscilia Nsau, Lowell Elementary School 2nd place: Raymond Mitchell, Forest Home Avenue School 3rd place: Grace Wierer, Craig Montessori School

Fifth and sixth grade: 1st place: Christian Lara, Lowell Elementary School 2nd place: Kingston Pearson-Lockett, Samuel Clemens Elementary School 3rd place: Adenike Precious Olowu, Golda Meir Upper Campus

Seventh and eighth grade: 1st place: Kayle Phillips, Golda Meir Upper Campus 2nd place: Praise Ayodabo, Eastbrook Academy 3rd place: Marceana Akins, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary

Ninth and 10th grade: 1st place: Harmony Allen, Riverside University High School 2nd place: Brinya Baker, Eastbrook Academy 3rd place: Chanerion Mike, Barack Obama School of Career and Education

11th and 12th grade: 1st place: Malcom Bishop, Vincent High School 2nd place: Brandon Gorton, Ronald Reagan IB High School 3rd place: Chai McCrary, Eastbrook Academy



Tickets for the game are available on the Milwaukee Bucks website.

