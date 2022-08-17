Milwaukee Bucks star Brook Lopez proposes to longtime girlfriend at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Milwaukee Bucks star Brook Lopez proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Hailee Nicole Strickland, at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday.

The magical moment happened in front of the Tree of Life at Disney's theme park in Lake Buena Visita in Florida. Monday marked exactly 13 years after the couple met at Disney's Animal Kingdom, according to a news release from Disney.

David Roark/David Roark, photographer NBA star Brook Lopez proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Hailee Nicole Strickland in front of the Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The magical moment happened on August 15, 2022, exactly 13 years after the couple met at Disney's Animal Kingdom. (David Roark, photographer)

Disney says the couple started their night with dinner at Tiffins Restaurant on Discovery Island. The night ended with Lopez proposing and the couple posing for an engagement photo shoot in front of the Tree of Life.

Strickland is pictured wearing special bridal mouse ears following the engagement.

Lopez, a center for the Milwaukee Bucks, signed with the team in 2018. He helped the Bucks win an NBA Championship in 2021.

According to Strickland's Instagram, she is a private Pilates instructor.

