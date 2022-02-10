Milwaukee Bucks sign multi-year partnership with online betting firm

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have entered a multi-year partnership with an online betting and gaming brand, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The New Jersey-based company, Betway, is now the official gaming partner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports Betway is owned by Super Group, which leads the online sports betting gaming business. Betway's website highlights betting in multiple sports, spanning from football and baseball to motor sports and MMA.

The partnership will include branding inside Fiserv Forum and across the team's digital assets, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Betway Game Rewind will feature the team's most recent match-up against the opponent the Bucks are playing.

Since winning the NBA championship in 2021, the Bucks have announced several local, national, and international partnerships.

In March of 2021, Betway also announced partnerships with six NBA teams including the Brooklyn Nets, Chicaggo Bulls, Cleeland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, and Golden State Warriors.

