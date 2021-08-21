Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Milwaukee Bucks release 2021-22 regular season schedule

items.[0].image.alt
Wikimedia
milwaukee bucks
Posted at 8:03 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 21:03:29-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have released the team's 2021-22 regular season schedule, which runs from Oct. 19 until April 10.

As previously announced, the season will begin in Milwaukee with the NBA Championship winners hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. CT in a nationally televised game on TNT.

The Bucks will play seven games in October, 14 games in November, 16 games in December, 15 games in January, 10 games in February, 14 games in March and six games in April this regular season.

Click here to secure a full-season membership, and single-game tickets will be announced later here.

View the season schedule below or click here:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award