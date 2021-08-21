Milwaukee Bucks release 2021-22 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have released the team's 2021-22 regular season schedule, which runs from Oct. 19 until April 10.

As previously announced, the season will begin in Milwaukee with the NBA Championship winners hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. CT in a nationally televised game on TNT.

The Bucks will play seven games in October, 14 games in November, 16 games in December, 15 games in January, 10 games in February, 14 games in March and six games in April this regular season.

