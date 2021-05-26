Milwaukee Bucks push to carry 2-0 momentum to Miami away game

MILWAUKEE — With a franchise-record 22 made 3's in a playoff game, the Bucks scorched the Heat to take a 2-0 lead in their playoff series. And now they are trying to carry that momentum to Miami.

"I gotta keep, you know, keep my head in the game," Giannis Antetokoumpo says. "I know that there's going to be a lot of players that are gonna try to hit me. And especially like a team like Miami, they're always physical. You know, roll to the paint? They're going to hit you. Offensive rebound? They're going to hit you. And you know, that's why they're a really good team. But at the end of the day, I gotta keep my composure. I gotta do you know, what my team wants me to do, which is, you know, stay aggressive."

"Defensive intensity and focus. I think if we can bring that, you know, it's going to be hard for teams to beat us," Bryn Forbes says. "I think that's when we'll be at our best. I think the offense will obviously will take care of itself. But if we can play defense, I think we held them to 20 points in the first quarter, if we can do that, something similar every night? That's huge for us."

And for the other side, and the Miami Heat in game 3, Jimmy Butler has a pretty simple philosophy on what they need to do.

"That it's never that bad," Jimmy Butler says. "I'm not going to say that it's all good either. But we know what we have to do better. You know, I think the bright spot is, I don't think you could play any worse."

Two keys for the Bucks. They outrebounded Miami by 25. And won fast break points, 25-9.

