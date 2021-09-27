Milwaukee Bucks playoff run generated more than $57 million in economic impact, VISIT Milwaukee says

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks' run through the 2021 NBA Playoffs produced an estimated economic impact of more than $57 million, VISIT Milwaukee announced Monday.

The total economic impact, including both direct and indirect spending, was estimated at $57.6 million for the three rounds of playoff games, as well as the NBA Finals.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the Milwaukee Bucks’ fantastic run brought a vital boost to our economy,” says VISIT Milwaukee President and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith. “These dollars pumped much-needed life into many of the businesses that struggled the most during the pandemic, and they helped support thousands of jobs. I’m now hoping our beloved Milwaukee Brewers’ and their forthcoming post-season can do the same.”

Here is the high-level estimated economic impact data, courtesy of VISIT Milwaukee:

First Round (May 22-29 vs. the Miami Heat): $2.7 million in total economic impact

$1,491,687 in direct, $1,225,642 in indirect and induced

Second Round (June 5-19 vs. the New Jersey Nets): $12.8 million in total economic impact

$7,030,063 in direct, $5,816,500 in indirect and induced

Third Round (June 23-July 3, vs. the Atlanta Hawks): $14.1 million in total economic impact

$7,757,764 in direct, $6,395,664 in indirect and induced

NBA Finals (July 6-July 20 vs. the Phoenix Suns): $28 million in total economic impact (NBA Finals Game 6 alone: $5.8 in total economic impact, with an 82% occupancy rate downtown and a $240 average daily rate)

$15,546,762 in direct, $12,656,750 in direct and induced

How did officials arrive at these numbers? The figures include estimates of spending at "lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, recreation, venue rental, and business services companies," VISIT Milwaukee says. It also includes "indirect impact and induced economic impact" - which the agency describes as the money spent between businesses to support this activity, as well as the money spent by all the employees of those companies.

“The world now knows that Milwaukee is a city of champions and that excitement clearly resonated with thousands of local fans and visitors. Whether through special promotions, signage, watch parties, and more, I’m so proud of the way our community showed up to welcome all those who came to experience a game in the Deer District,” says Williams-Smith.

Here are some more detailed facts and figures, again courtesy of VISIT Milwaukee:

Total Estimated Direct Impact by Spending Type for Entire Playoff Run:

Lodging: $8,424,845

Transportation: $4,258,004

Food and Beverage: $5,219,209

Retail: $5,819,003

Recreation: $6,586,263

Space Rental: $38,521

Business Services: $1,210,430

Playoffs’ Downtown Hotel Occupancy Rates and Average Daily Hotel Rates

Includes both home and away games

Round 1 (4 games): Avg occupancy 52%, avg ADR $128

Round 2 (7 games): Avg occupancy 50%, avg ADR $133

Round 3 (6 games): Avg occupancy 55%, avg ADR $136

Finals (6 games): Avg occupancy 64%, avg ADR $143

