Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Beverly suspended for four games without pay

Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley has been suspended for four games without pay.

The NBA says the suspension follows Beverley 'forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators.' NBA leaders say also had an innappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley gets past Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations announced the suspension via twitter this morning.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/DVAWR4Z2g7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2024

This incident took place after the Bucks lost 120-98 to the Indiana Pacers after game six of their playoff series.

