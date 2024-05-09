Watch Now
Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Beverly suspended for four games without pay

Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley gets past Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley has been suspended for four games without pay.

The NBA says the suspension follows Beverley 'forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators.' NBA leaders say also had an innappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.

Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations announced the suspension via twitter this morning.

This incident took place after the Bucks lost 120-98 to the Indiana Pacers after game six of their playoff series.

