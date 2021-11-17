Milwaukee Bucks National Anthem Singer voted 'Most Talented Beard in America'

You might recognize Ben Tajnai's voice — he's gotten pretty famous for singing the National Anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Some have even said he was the team's lucky charm during the 2021 NBA Finals. Now, he's got a title of his own. Tajnai was voted "Most Talented Beard in America."

Tajnai was part of a contest put on by Wahl Clipper to find bearded people with skills. Tajnai was selected as one of ten finalists and votes from the public named him number one over all.

As part of his win, Tajnai scored a $20,000 check and he'll get to party with his whiskered fans in Wahl's Mobile Barbershop. It will be parked outside Fiserv Forum on Wednesday from 2:30 to 6:30 pm. Everyone with a beard is welcome for a free trim.

Once your beard is looking camera-ready, grab a picture with Tajnai! He'll be singing his signature rendition of the National Anthem at the Bucks Game, and will recieve his check during an on-court presentation.

