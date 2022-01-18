Milwaukee Bucks move Saturday game time to accommodate Packers playoff game vs. 49ers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new time for their game this Saturday, in order to better accommodate the Packers playoff match-up also happening that evening.

The Bucks will now take on the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, instead of the originally-scheduled 7 p.m. tip-off. That means the game should be wrapping up sometime in the first half of the Packers' game against the San Francisco 49ers, which is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

The NBA also announced Tuesday that the Bucks' Friday game against the Chicago Bulls will now be shown nationally on ESPN, in addition to the local Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast. That tip-off remains at 7 p.m.

The Packers will look to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the fifth time in the last eight seasons when they face the 49ers Saturday evening.

In his career, Aaron Rodgers is 0-3 against San Francisco in the playoffs, with losses coming in the 2012, 2013, and 2019 seasons.

