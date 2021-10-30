Milwaukee Bucks 'Jockey Crew' back during home games and you can join

MILWAUKEE — The loudest fan section in the NBA is back for another season with a new name and partner.

The Jockey Crew.

If you've been to a home game, you've probably heard them. The Jockey Crew is the Bucks' interactive fan squad that remains in Section 112 during the season's home games. The crew made its debut during the home opener against the Nets this year.

“Jockey is proud to expand on its partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks – two dynamic Wisconsin-based organizations – by engaging and supporting this passionate fan base that have consistently brought energy, enthusiasm and noise to each and every Bucks home game,” said Chris Smith, chief brand officer, Jockey. “We look forward to many more Bucks victories inside Fiserv Forum led by the raucous and infectious cheering of the Jockey Crew!”

The fan section has been around since 2009 and has been a mainstay at Bucks games for more than a decade.

The best part? You can join the Jockey Crew yourself!

Bucks fans that would like to join the Jockey Crew can email jockeycrew@bucks.com.

