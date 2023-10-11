Milwaukee Bucks: Here are all the theme night promotions for the 2023-24 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday all of its theme night promotions planned for the 2023-24 regular season at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks open their season this month. Theme nights tip off this season on Opening Night on Oct. 26 when the Bucks take on the 76ers.

This season will also have a "414 All Nights" to celebrate Bucks fans. According to a press release, "These nights include Hoops for Troops, Pride Night, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Black History Month, HBCU Night, Noche Latina and Women’s Empowerment Night."

Thursday, Oct. 26 – Opening Night presented by Ballers Champagne

Monday, Oct. 30 – Halloween presented by Door Peninsula Winery

Friday, Nov. 3 – In-Season Tournament

Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Hoops for Troops presented by We Energies

Friday, Nov. 24 – In-Season Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 16 – MACC Fund game presented by Nuna Baby

Monday, Jan. 8 – Pride Night presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration presented by We Energies

Friday, Jan. 26 – Bango’s Birthday

Thursday, Feb. 8 – Black History Month

Thursday, Feb. 27 – HBCU Night presented by Johnson Controls

Monday, March 4 – Noche Latina presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Thursday, March 14 – BUCKSFit Game presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Sunday, March 24 – Women’s Empowerment Night presented by BMO

Wednesday, April 10 – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season are available now and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets.

For more information on theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit www.bucks.com/impact.

