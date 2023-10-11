Milwaukee Bucks: Here are all the theme night promotions for the 2023-24 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday all of its theme night promotions planned for the 2023-24 regular season at Fiserv Forum.
The Bucks open their season this month. Theme nights tip off this season on Opening Night on Oct. 26 when the Bucks take on the 76ers.
This season will also have a "414 All Nights" to celebrate Bucks fans. According to a press release, "These nights include Hoops for Troops, Pride Night, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Black History Month, HBCU Night, Noche Latina and Women’s Empowerment Night."
Below is a list of all theme nights:
- Thursday, Oct. 26 – Opening Night presented by Ballers Champagne
- Monday, Oct. 30 – Halloween presented by Door Peninsula Winery
- Friday, Nov. 3 – In-Season Tournament
- Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Hoops for Troops presented by We Energies
- Friday, Nov. 24 – In-Season Tournament
- Saturday, Dec. 16 – MACC Fund game presented by Nuna Baby
- Monday, Jan. 8 – Pride Night presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
- Sunday, Jan. 14 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration presented by We Energies
- Friday, Jan. 26 – Bango’s Birthday
- Thursday, Feb. 8 – Black History Month
- Thursday, Feb. 27 – HBCU Night presented by Johnson Controls
- Monday, March 4 – Noche Latina presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
- Thursday, March 14 – BUCKSFit Game presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
- Sunday, March 24 – Women’s Empowerment Night presented by BMO
- Wednesday, April 10 – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv
