Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton selected to 2022 NBA All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game for the third time in his career, the league announced Thursday.

Middleton will join teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the game in Cleveland.

"This is the third time that both Middleton and Antetokounmpo have been selected to the All-Star Game in the same season, becoming the first Bucks duo to appear in three All-Star Games together," the team said in a statement.

The duo previously appeared in the 2019 ad 2020 NBA All-Star Games. It marked the 15th time in franchise history that Milwaukee has had multiple representatives in the game, the team said.

The reserves for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game were selected by the NBA head coaches. The rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip