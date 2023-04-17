Milwaukee Bucks fans stay optimistic after losing Giannis Antetokounmpo in game one of the playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks fans were sent into a panic after forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the playoff series opener Sunday night.

“Is our game over? How many games can we win without Giannis?” Erik Johnson, a fan, asked.

Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside during the first quarter against the Miami Heat. He remained in the game for several minutes before going back to the locker room. He returned in the second quarter, but left again under a minute later.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the game with a lower back bruise.

Some fans watching in Deer District were terrified.

“I just wanted to make sure he could get up,” Rocco Kelly shouted. “I mean, he’s the team.”

Other fans were worried about the outcome of the game.

“If Giannis don’t come back, I’m going to keep it real, it’ll be a challenge,” Dean Hullum, a fan, said.

The top-seeded Bucks lost 130-117.

Even as they fell short, the fan base remained optimistic. Hundreds of fans showed up in the rain to watch the first playoff game.

“I mean the weather isn’t ideal, but as the true Bucks fans as we are, we roll up for our guys,” Kelly said,

Charles Singleton was also there with his friend and said there is nothing like a playoff run.

“It’s always been good with the Bucks. Whether they win or lose, you’re a fan. It’s exciting just to be here and to see the camaraderie of people gathering for one cause,” Singleton said.

Even after the loss, fans say they think Giannis will be back soon, and the Bucks will win their next game.

The Bucks play game two against the Heat Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. in Milwaukee.

