MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be facing off against the Brooklyn Nets for Game 1 this Saturday.

The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday. A time for the game has yet to be announced.

The Nets defeated the Boston Celtics 123-109 Tuesday.

The Bucks will be playing without home-court advantage, as the games are set for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

