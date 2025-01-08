Milwaukee Bucks bench Khris Middleton, report says

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton will be coming off the bench moving forward, according to a report from NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Haynes posted the news on X Wednesday morning.

According to Haynes, Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers met with Middleton Sunday in Toronto to break the news to the 3-time NBA All-Star.

Rivers is “trying to find a level of continuity with that starting group” while simultaneously managing Middleton’s minutes.

Middleton is still on a minutes restriction after his recent double ankle surgery.

Haynes said Taurean Prince will remain in the starting lineup for the Bucks.

Milwaukee is currently 18-16 and in 5th place in the Eastern Conference.

Middleton was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and traded to the Bucks in 2013.

He was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 2019, 2020, and 2022, and was an NBA Champion with Milwaukee in 2021.

