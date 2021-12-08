Milwaukee Bucks' Bango 5th best mascot in the NBA, ranking finds

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks' Bango is the 5th best mascot in the NBA, according to a ranking from playaz.com.

The Denver Nuggets' Rocky the Mountain Lion came in first place, followed by the Chicago Bulls' Benny the Bull, Memphis Grizzlies' Grizz, Dallas Mavericks' Champ and then Bango in 5th place.

Playaz.com's ranking said they asked fans across the country to rank every official mascot in the NBA. "Whether it’s because fans are left in awe by their half-court, behind-the-back shots, or because they just like the way a mascot looks, fans provided us with the ultimate NBA mascot ranking," according to their ranking.

The worst mascot in the league? Fans said the Dallas Mavericks' Mavs Man should be in last place.

