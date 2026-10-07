Milwaukee Bucks announce theme nights, giveaways, crossover games for 2026-27 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday announced the schedule for their theme nights, crossover games and planned giveaways for the 2026-27 season.

Theme nights tip off on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Bucks fans will also be able to take home a variety of giveaways throughout the season, including items inspired by fan submissions to the Fantastic Giveaway contest, which invited fans to share their ideas for fun and unique Bucks items for giveaways this season.

Giveaways will tip off at Milwaukee’s home opener on Friday, Oct. 23, with a custom 2026-27 season schedule poster.

The Bucks will also host new Crossover Games this season, combining Bucks basketball with popular fandoms. Exclusive ticket packages, themed activations and unique in-arena experiences will be available for this season’s Crossover Games, which will feature Hello Kitty®, Marvel™ Night, Sesame Street™, Harry Potter™ and Star Wars™.

The complete schedule of theme nights, giveaways and crossover games is below.

Theme Nights:



Wednesday, Oct. 28: Breast Cancer Awareness presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Saturday, Oct. 31: Halloween Game presented by ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance

Friday, Nov. 6: Bucks NBA Cup Game

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Hoops for Troops presented by WE Energies

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Bucks NBA Cup Game

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Bucks Holiday Game

Sunday, Jan. 3: Bango’s Birthday

Friday, Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration presented by WE Energies

Monday, Feb. 1: Celebration of Black Excellence

Wednesday, March 3: Noche Latina presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Thursday, March 18: HBCU Night presented by Johnson Controls

Saturday, March 20: Women’s Empowerment Night presented by BMO

Tuesday, April 6: Pride Night presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Thursday, April 8: Fan Appreciation Game presented by Clover®



Giveaways:



Friday, Oct. 23: Custom 2026-27 Season Schedule Poster (fan-inspired idea by Johnny L. from Milwaukee)

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Saturday, Oct. 31: Pet Bandana presented by ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance (fan-inspired idea by Sara H. from Milwaukee)

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Lap Blanket presented by WE Energies (fan-inspired idea by Latia W. from Milwaukee)

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Custom Poster

Thursday, Jan. 7: BMO Custom Cap Series designed by Brayden Burries

Saturday, Jan. 30: BMO Custom Cap Series designed by Tyler Herro

Saturday, March 20: BMO Custom Cap Series designed by Bucks Head Coach Taylor Jenkins

Monday, March 29: Custom Poster

Friday, April 2: Pet Toy and Bowl Set presented by ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance (fan-inspired idea by Emily B. from Milwaukee)

Tuesday, April 6: Pride Ice Pack presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network (fan-inspired idea by Mary S. from Altoona)

Thursday, April 8: Court Replica Blind Box presented by Clover featuring three collectible designs – the 2026-27 Core Court, the final City Edition Series Court and the 2026-27 NBA Cup Court (fan-inspired idea by John W. from Sun Prairie)



Crossover Games:



Thursday, Nov. 19: Hello Kitty® Night (Puffer tote included with special ticket package)

Sunday, Dec. 20: Marvel™ Night (Captain America jersey included with special ticket package)

Sunday, Jan. 3: Sesame Street™ Night (Elmo plush included with special ticket package)

Thursday, Feb. 25: Harry Potter™ Night (TBD item included with special ticket package)

Sunday, April 4: Star Wars™ Night (Millennium Falcon over Fiserv Forum bobble figure included with special ticket package)

Limited tickets are still available here.

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