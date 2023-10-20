Milwaukee Bucks announce giveaway schedule, ticket promotions for 2023-24 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday their new "slate of giveaways and ticket promotions" for the 2023-24 season.

The giveaway's tip-off game will be on Oct. 29 with a BMO hat. Other giveaways include two Damian Lillard-related giveaways on Jan. 24, a Giannis Antetokounmpo Nesting Dolls on Dec. 11, and more.

Bucks Family Night, a ticket package sponsored by Sprite, includes a ticket to the Bucks game, a box of popcorn, and a Sprite.

The giveaway schedule for this season tips off on Sunday, Oct. 29 with the first hat of the BMO Cap Series, designed by Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin. Other giveaways this season will include Giannis Antetokounmpo Nesting Dolls, presented by Bally Sports and Cousins Subs, on Monday, Dec. 11, two Damian Lillard related giveaways, presented by Fiserv, on Wednesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, April 10 and the remaining two hats of the BMO Cap Series, designed by Bango (Friday, Jan. 26) and Khris Middleton (Monday, Feb. 12).



The complete giveaway schedule for the 2023-24 season can be found at www.bucks.com/giveaways [bucks.com] and downloadable images of each giveaway can be seen here [bucks1-my.sharepoint.com]. Finals designs for the Lillard giveaways will be announced at a later date.



New and returning ticket packages will also be available this season. Bucks Night Out presented by Michelob Ultra and Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Family Night presented by Sprite, return for the 2023-24 season, while Toast to Gameday presented by Door Peninsula Winery joins the list. Details of each ticket promotion are listed below.





Giveaway Schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 29:

BMO Cap designed by Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin

Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Bucks lunch bag presented by We Energies

Sunday, Nov. 26:

Bucks travel bag presented by West Bend Insurance

Monday, Dec. 11:

Giannis Antetokounmpo Nesting Dolls presented by Bally Sports and Cousins Subs

Monday, Jan. 1:

Giannis Antetokounmpo 55-piece puzzle presented by Bally Sports

Wednesday, Jan. 24:

Damian Lillard timepiece giveaway presented by Fiserv (final design TBD)

Friday, Jan. 26:

BMO Bucket Cap designed by Bucks mascot Bango

Monday, Feb. 12:

BMO Cap designed by Bucks forward Khris Middleton

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

National Cheddar Day Antlers presented by Sargento

Monday, March 4:

Los Bucks Belt Bag presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Wednesday, April 10:

Dame Time Bobblehead presented by Fiserv (final design TBD)



Ticket Promotions:

Bucks Night Out presented by Michelob Ultra and Bally Sports Wisconsin (www.bucks.com/BNO [bucks.com])

Available for 12 games this season Promotion includes a ticket to the Bucks game and a Michelob Ultra (or non-alcoholic drink) Packages start at $40

Family Night presented by Sprite (www.bucks.com/family [bucks.com])

Available for eight games this season Promotion includes a ticket to the Bucks game, a box of popcorn and a Sprite Packages start at $35

Toast to Gameday presented by Door Peninsula Winery (www.bucks.com/toast [bucks.com])

Available for nine games this season Promotion includes a ticket to the Bucks game and a glass of Door Peninsula Wine (or non-alcoholic drink) Packages start at $40



