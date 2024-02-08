Watch Now
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Milwaukee Bucks acquire Patrick Beverley via trade from Philadelphia 76ers, report says

Nets 76ers Basketball
Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Patrick Beverley plays during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nets 76ers Basketball
Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:56:53-05

MILWAUKEE — Patrick Beverley has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Philadelphia 76ers, a report says.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on X:

Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks will send Cam Payne and a 2027 second-round draft pick back to the 76ers as compensation.

Beverley began his NBA career in 2013 with the Houston Rockets. Since the 2017 season, the point guard has spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and the 76ers.

Beverley was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2017, and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2014 and 2020.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month