Milwaukee Bucks 1 win away from Eastern Conference Semifinals

MILWAUKEE — Chicago is fearing the deer as the series now moves back to Milwaukee.

The road to a repeat comes home Wednesday night with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. The Bucks are just one win away from advancing to the eastern conference semifinals.

After a stellar 32-point, 17-rebound performance from Giannis and a playoff career high 27-points from Grayson Allen on Sunday, the Bucks routed the Bulls 119-95 to take a 3 to 1 lead in this first-round series. Game 5 won't come easy, as the Bucks are still without Khris Middleton, who's expected to miss the rest of this series after spraining his knee in Game 2.

Injured guards George Hill and Luca Vildoza are still up in the air as well. Now, the team comes back here to Fiserv Forum, where it could all be decided as early as Wednesday night.

If the Bucks win, we now know who will be waiting for them in the next round. The Boston Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets Monday night, and are now waiting to take on the winner of this series.

