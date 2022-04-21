Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Middleton's status uncertain after leaving with knee injury

Bulls Bucks Basketball
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bulls Bucks Basketball
Posted at 5:12 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 06:12:54-04

(AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton’s status for the rest of his team’s first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls is uncertain after the three-time All-Star left Wednesday’s Game 2 with a knee injury.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss that Middleton has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Budenholzer said Middleton will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-all heading into Friday’s Game 3 in Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists. During Game 2, Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Bucks' all-time playoff scoring leader.

DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points for his career playoff high. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points plus 13 rebounds and Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bulls for just the second time in their last 18 meetings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule