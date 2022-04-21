Middleton's status uncertain after leaving with knee injury

(AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton’s status for the rest of his team’s first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls is uncertain after the three-time All-Star left Wednesday’s Game 2 with a knee injury.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss that Middleton has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Budenholzer said Middleton will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-all heading into Friday’s Game 3 in Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists. During Game 2, Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Bucks' all-time playoff scoring leader.

DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points for his career playoff high. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points plus 13 rebounds and Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bulls for just the second time in their last 18 meetings.

