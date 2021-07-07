Mayor Barrett, Gov. Evers bet against Arizona counterparts that the Bucks will win Finals

PHOENIX — Wisconsin lawmakers are betting big that the Milwaukee Bucks will take home the NBA Championship.

Both Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers are waging against their counterparts in Arizona that the Bucks will be the team to carry home the Finals.

Barrett tweeted that he and the mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, agreed that the loser of the NBA Finals has to publicly wear the jersey of the other team - and send a package of local 'goodies' to the winner.

"I hope Mayor Gallego looks good in GREEN... GO Milwaukee @Bucks!!" tweeted Barrett.

Gallego also tweeted, "@MayorOfMKE, I’m betting on the @Suns & as a friendly challenge, let’s have the losing Mayor wear the winning teams jersey to their next council meeting?"

Shortly after Game 1 started Tuesday night, Gov. Tony Evers went to social media, writing that he is waging sausage from Milwaukee's Usinger's Sausage that the Bucks will win. "Whaddaya say?" writes Evers.

The governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has yet to respond to the wager.

