Local museum unveils limited edition Giannis Antetokounmpo bobbleheads for fans to buy

MILWAUKEE — Some are big, some are small, but whatever your preference, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum here in Milwaukee has it all - including a new Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead that came in just in time for fans to buy.

"When they advanced, beat Brooklyn in game 7, made it to the Eastern Conference finals, we said hey we've got to release this bobblehead that just came in," said Phil Sklar, the CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum.

The $40 limited-edition bobblehead features Giannis in the Bucks black jersey dribbling the ball with his famous mean mug face alongside a fierce-looking deer. And it's already sold out.

"I like that one a lot, I like his facial expression, I like the buck on there - that's pretty cool. I can see why it's popular," said David Ebel, a museum visitor.

"He's definitely one of the most exciting players in the NBA, back-to-back MVP, so we're lucky to have him here in Milwaukee and excited to have a new bobblehead," said Sklar.

Also inside the museum, you'll find nearly 7,000 unique bobbleheads of past and present athletes. Out of those 7,000, more than 1,000 feature players from Wisconsin.

"We've got the announcers, Jim Paschke and John McLaughlin, to some of the former players and greats like Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It's a trip down memory lane for Bucks fans. You see some names of stars, some people who were here but didn't really catch on as much," said Sklar.

And even if you're not a basketball fan, the museum has something inside for everyone.

"I highly recommend it, even if you're not in the Milwaukee area, I would recommend coming here to see it," said Ebel.

If you weren't able to get one of the new Giannis bobbleheads, don't worry, you're in luck: the museum is taking pre-orders right now and you'll be able to get yours in November.

